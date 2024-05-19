Home
Israeli military says it recovered another slain hostage from Gaza

Citing intelligence information, the military said all had been killed on Oct 7.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 02:00 IST
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 02:00 IST

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said on Saturday that its forces operating in the Gaza Strip recovered the body of Ron Binyamin, who was among 252 people seized by Hamas-led Palestinian gunmen in a cross-border Oct. 7 rampage that triggered the ongoing war.

Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Binyamin were found along with three other slain hostages whose repatriation was announced on Friday. Citing intelligence information, the military said all had been killed on Oct 7.

World news

