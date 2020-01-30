China to punish if slack off on job in fighting virus

China says will punish officials who slack off in fighting virus

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jan 30 2020, 12:07pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 12:07pm ist

 China's anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it will severely punish officials who slack off on the job in fighting a new virus that is spreading across the country.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on its website that anyone who doesn't effectively carry out President Xi Jinping's instructions in the fight against the virus would be punished.

CCDI also said it would punish those who are derelict in their duty and misappropriate rescue funds and materials.

Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
China
