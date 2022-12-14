China to roll out second Covid-19 vaccine booster for high-risk groups, elderly

China to give 2nd Covid booster jab to high-risk groups

The time gap between the first and second booster shots will be six months

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 14 2022, 11:42 ist
Right before drastically easing its stringent Covid-19 prevention measures earlier this month, China has pushed to speed up vaccinations for those aged above 60 years. Credit: AFP Photo

China's National Health Commission (NHC) will roll out the second Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for high-risk groups and elderly people over 60 years old, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The time gap between the first and second booster shots will be six months, NHC said, adding people who can take the second booster shot will include those with severe existing diseases and those with low immunity.

People aged 60 and above who have received two doses inched up from 85.6 per cent in August to 86.4 per cent in November, while the booster rate rose from 67.8 per cent to 68.2 per cent over the same period, according to official data.

It shortened the time gap between basic vaccination and booster shots to three months for the elderly late last month.

China
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

