<p>Bengaluru: "Innovation becomes more prolific and impactful when educational institutions and industries collaborate. Through such partnerships, it is possible to find solutions to societal problems," said Mylswamy Annadurai, former director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).</p>.<p>Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘BBC 2.0 Catalyst Program’ on Tuesday, Annadurai emphasised that while the healthcare sector has seen significant facility upgrades, the rising patient load calls for advanced technological interventions.</p>.<p>Organised by the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) in collaboration with K-Tech, the programme aims to bridge the gap between skill development, innovation, and self-employment.</p>.ISRO’s first 2026 mission PSLV-C62 fails.<p>Highlighting Bengaluru’s strengths in the IT and BT sectors, the veteran scientist said the city has the potential to become a global hub for innovation-led development.</p>.<p>He also pointed to the agricultural sector, noting India’s leadership in banana cultivation. "Banana pseudostems, often discarded as waste, can be recycled through research-based solutions, creating value for farmers," he added.</p>.<p>Drawing a parallel with India’s lunar missions, Annadurai said that while many nations attempted lunar exploration, Chandrayaan’s unique perspective earned global acclaim. "India is moving toward the peak of the global innovation ecosystem. With the right mix of talent and technology, we can deliver transformative missions," he said.</p>.<p>Manjula N, Secretary, Department of IT-BT, and Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, Managing Director, BBC, outlined the centre’s new initiatives. These include the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ programme and collaborations with NABARD and RKVY to promote agri-innovation. Plans for a Bangalore Biobank and a Data Bank were also announced.</p>.<p>Mohamed Adil AA, Managing Director of BBC, and Dr Uma Nambiar, Director of IISc Medical Foundation, were also present, according to a news release.</p>