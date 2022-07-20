China's military says it 'monitored' US destroyer

China's military says it 'followed, monitored' US destroyer

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 20 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 16:33 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

China's military said on Wednesday it followed and monitored US destroyer Benfold's transit of the Taiwan Strait.

"The frequent provocations and showing-off by the United States fully demonstrate that the United States is a destroyer of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and a maker of security risks in the Taiwan Strait," said Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
World news
United States

What's Brewing

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

Wildfire rages near Athens amid Europe heatwave

Wildfire rages near Athens amid Europe heatwave

Deepti Naval pens an enchanting childhood memoir

Deepti Naval pens an enchanting childhood memoir

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

 