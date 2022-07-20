China's military says it 'followed, monitored' US destroyer

China's military said on Wednesday it followed and monitored US destroyer Benfold's transit of the Taiwan Strait.
"The frequent provocations and showing-off by the United States fully demonstrate that the United States is a destroyer of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and a maker of security risks in the Taiwan Strait," said Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command said.
