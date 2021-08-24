Conflicting reports emerge on Ukrainian plane 'hijack' in Afghanistan

A Ukrainian plane that reached Afghanistan to evacuate Ukrainians has been hijacked by unidentified people, who flew it into Iran, Russian news agency TASS reported quoting Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin.

“Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport,” he said.

The deputy minister believed the hijackers were armed, TASS reported.

However, the Tehran Times reported the Ukraine FM spokesperson denying reports of any hijacking.

Ukrainian FM spokesperson has denied any hijacking of a Ukrainian evacuation plane. — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) August 24, 2021

