Conflicting reports emerge on Ukrainian plane 'hijack'

Conflicting reports emerge on Ukrainian plane 'hijack' in Afghanistan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 24 2021, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 14:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A Ukrainian plane that reached Afghanistan to evacuate Ukrainians has been hijacked by unidentified people, who flew it into Iran, Russian news agency TASS reported quoting Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin. 

“Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport,” he said.

The deputy minister believed the hijackers were armed, TASS reported.

However, the Tehran Times reported the Ukraine FM spokesperson denying reports of any hijacking.

More details awaited.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Afghanistan
World news

What's Brewing

Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

America's tallest man dies at age 38

America's tallest man dies at age 38

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

 