Contraband-laden drone snags in US prison net; 2 held

Contraband-laden drone snags in US prison net; 2 arrested

AP
AP, Jackson,
  • Sep 10 2020, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 12:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A drone carrying marijuana, cigarette lighters and cellphones got caught in a net above a Mississippi prison fence, resulting in the arrest of two men, state corrections officials said Wednesday.

John Travis Ross, 33, of Vicksburg and Joshua Ray Corban, 18, of Utica, made initial court appearances Tuesday in Rankin County on charges of conspiracy and attempting to smuggle contraband into the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a news release.

The two were identified after Rankin County sheriff's investigators traced the drone's flights — and then investigators turned up security video of them launching the drone, officials said.

Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain said the two confessed. It was not clear whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.

The drone, caught Aug. 26, carried 2 ounces of marijuana buds, a cellphone, phone chargers, headphones, and several cigarette lighters, the corrections department said.

“They tried to use the drone to help their friends — now it's going to help us," Cain said, adding that officials plan to reprogram it to use at the state's maximum-security prison in Parchman, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) north of Pearl.

"We're reprogramming their drone now ... so it's working for the law instead of against it,” he said.

The drone is the third intercepted at a state prison in recent years, said John Hunt, the department's director of Investigations. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prison
drone
marijuana
cigarettes
United States

What's Brewing

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

For Amazon, home deliveries did what drones could not

For Amazon, home deliveries did what drones could not

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

What the NE faces from Delhi is environmental racism

What the NE faces from Delhi is environmental racism

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

DH Radio | The Lead: Transgender icons, their stories

DH Radio | The Lead: Transgender icons, their stories

Swarup, towering force of Indian Astronomical Society

Swarup, towering force of Indian Astronomical Society

The wings of diversity

The wings of diversity

 