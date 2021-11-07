COP26 Live: In a first, UN welcomes nuclear energy promoters

For the first time in over two decades, promoters and purveyors of nuclear energy have not felt shunned at UN climate change conferences. At the COP26 summit underway in Glasgow, they have been welcomed with open arms, the UN's top nuclear regulator told AFP. Stay tuned for live updates
Glasgow climate negotiators seek to resolve 4 key challenges
As this year's UN climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming.
Laurent Fabius, the former French foreign minister who helped forge the Paris climate accord, said the general atmosphere had improved since the talks began on October 31 and "most negotiators want an agreement". (AP/PTI)
Climate crisis could give nuclear energy a second wind
For more than two decades, promoters and purveyors of nuclear energy felt shunned at UN climate change conferences.
At theCOP26summit underway in Glasgow, however, they have been welcomed with open arms, the UN's top nuclear regulator told AFP.
Protesters demand climate action in global rally
Tens of thousands of protesters braved rain and wind in Glasgow Saturday to take part in worldwide demonstrations against what campaigners say is a failure of crunch UN climate talks to act fast enough to tame global warming.
Dozens of events are planned worldwide to demand cuts in fossil fuel use and immediate help for communities already affected by climate change, particularly in poorer countries. (AFP)