Coronavirus also impacts young people: WHO

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Aug 18 2020, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 18:00 ist

People should not be blamed for wanting to live normal lives but the message from the World Health Organization is that people, especially the young, are not invincible amid the coronavirus pandemic, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said on Tuesday.

"We are seeing young people who are ending up in ICU. Young people are dying from this virus," she told a briefing in Geneva, referring to intensive care units.

More than 21.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 772,647​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

WHO
Coronavirus
COVID-19

