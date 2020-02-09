Coronavirus death toll in China climbs to 811

  Feb 09 2020
  • updated: Feb 09 2020, 07:28am ist
People wearing protective facemasks browse stalls at the Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok on February 8, 2020, as tourist numbers drop across the region due to the novel coronavirus. (AFP Photo)

The death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic rose to 811, while the confirmed cases jumped to over 37,000, the National Health Commission announced on Sunday.

Eighty-nine deaths were reported on Saturday and there were 2,656 new confirmed cases of the deadly infection, it said in its daily report.

A total of 811 people have died of the disease so far and 37,198 confirmed cases have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Among the 89 deaths, 81 were from Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, two in Henan, and one each in Hebei, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Shandong, Hunan and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, it said.

On Saturday, 600 people recovered and walked out of the hospitals. This included 324 in Hubei province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. 

