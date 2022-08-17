Coronavirus News Live: FIFA agrees to cancel Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier over broken Covid protocols
Coronavirus News Live: FIFA agrees to cancel Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier over broken Covid protocols
updated: Aug 17 2022, 10:01 ist
India's Covid-19 case tally increased by 9,062 on Wednesday, while active infections have declined to 1,05,058 according to the Union Health Ministry data. Stay tuned for more updates.
10:01
FIFA agrees to cancel Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier over broken Covid protocols
The suspended World Cup qualifying game between Brazil and Argentina will not be played, the two countries' governing soccer bodies said after reaching a deal with FIFA to cancel the match.
Both teams agreed to pay a fine for not playing the qualifier, which was stopped shortly after kickoff last September when Brazilian health officials entered the field saying four Argentina players had broken Covid-19 protocols.
FIFA had wanted the match to be played next month, even though it had been rendered essentially meaningless after both Brazil and Argentina qualified for the World Cup in Qatar despite playing a game less than other South American countries. - AP.
09:52
India's active Covid-19 cases have declined to 1,05,058 from 1,11,252: Union health ministry
09:22
India reports 9,062 Covid-19 cases; active cases at 1.05 lakh
08:04
China reports 3,036 new Covid cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 day earlier
China reported 3,036 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 16, of which 637 were symptomatic and 2,399 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
That compared with 2,526 new cases a day earlier - 591 symptomatic and 1,935 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death count at 5,226.
As of Aug. 16, mainland China had confirmed 236,898 cases with symptoms. - Reuters.
07:48
Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19, has 'mild' symptoms
First lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden continues to test negative after recently recovering from the virus but will wear a mask indoors for 10 days as a precaution.
“Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement “She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative Covid tests.” - AP.
07:44
People who have taken precaution dose are safer than others, says Sisodia
Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said people who have taken a precautionary dose of vaccines are safer from infection than others.
