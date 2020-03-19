COVID-19: Spain plans more measures to protect elders

Coronavirus: Spain plans more measures to protect vulnerable groups from COVID-19

Reuters
Reuters, Madrid ,
  • Mar 19 2020, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 19:42 ist

 The Spanish government is planning to introduce more measures to protect vulnerable groups from the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said at a news conference on Thursday.

Iglesias added the government will boost the capacity of nursing homes to attend the elderly, after a large number of cases and fatalities were reported in such facilities.

On Tuesday, Spain announced a 200 billion euro ($215.74 billion) package to help companies and to protect workers and other vulnerable groups affected by the spiraling coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 0.9270 euros)

spain
Coronavirus
COVID-19
