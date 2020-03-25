Coronavirus: UN says 'whole of humanity' at risk from COVID-19 pandemic

UN says 'whole of humanity' at risk from coronavirus

AFP
AFP, United Nations,
  • Mar 25 2020, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 20:54 ist

The coronavirus pandemic is threatening the entire human race, the United Nations said Wednesday as it launched a humanitarian response that includes appeals for USD 2 billon for the world's poorest people.

"COVID-19 is threatening the whole of humanity -- and the whole of humanity must fight back. Global action and solidarity are crucial. Individual country responses are not going to be enough," Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in announcing the initiative.

United Nations
Coronavirus
COVID-19
