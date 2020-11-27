Coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.
Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Speaking to US troops overseas via video link to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump said the vaccine would initially be send to front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe