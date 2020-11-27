'Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to begin next week in US'

Coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week, says Trump

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 27 2020, 07:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 07:54 ist

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Speaking to US troops overseas via video link to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump said the vaccine would initially be send to front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Donald Trump
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 