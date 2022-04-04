DH Toon | Constitutional crisis of a 'failed state'

DH Toon | Constitutional crisis of a 'failed state'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 04 2022, 06:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 06:18 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In a highly controversial move, Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan stunned a determined Opposition on Sunday by recommending snap elections, minutes after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

World news
Pakistan
Imran Khan
Constitution
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

How transcription morphs words into adult language

How transcription morphs words into adult language

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

What's in your tapas?

What's in your tapas?

 