Trump's trial could start on Biden's Inauguration Day

Donald Trump's impeachment trial could start on Joe Biden's Inauguration Day on January 20

It's the possible schedule if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate soon

AP
AP,
  • Jan 14 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 22:14 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Getty Images

 President Donald Trump's impeachment trial could begin at 1 pm (local time) on Inauguration Day next Wednesday as President-elect Joe Biden is being sworn into office.

That's according to a timeline of Senate procedure obtained by The Associated Press.

It's the possible schedule if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate soon.

Trump was impeached by the House on Wednesday on a single charge of incitement to insurrection after the deadly Capitol siege last week by a pro-Trump mob.

Trump is the only president ever to be impeached twice. Pelosi, D-Calif., hasn't said when she'll send the impeachment charge to the Senate.

Some Democrats have suggested holding back to allow Biden time to be inaugurated and to start working on his priorities first.

Biden has suggested the Senate could divide its time between the impeachment trial and confirming his Cabinet nominees and working on Covid-19 relief and other issues. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
USA
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

Explainer: Barring Trump from holding office again

Explainer: Barring Trump from holding office again

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

 