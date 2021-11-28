Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikes northern Peru

No injuries or destruction of property reported, epicentre at sparsely populated region

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 28 2021, 18:27 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck northern Peru, about 40 kilometres from the town of Barranca early Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage from the quake, which was felt as far away as the capital, Lima.

The quake struck at a depth of more than 100 kilometres, limiting the shaking level.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said in a tweet that the quake occurred in a sparsely-populated region of the Amazon rainforest.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

Peru
Earthquake
US
World news
Amazon rainforest

