Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes northern Peru

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Northern Peru region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 100 kilometres, EMSC said.
