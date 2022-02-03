Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes northern Peru

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes northern Peru

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 03 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 22:09 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Northern Peru region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 100 kilometres, EMSC said.

World news
Peru

