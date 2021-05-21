Elon Musk says all transport, apart from rockets, will be electric in future

Elon Musk said on Friday that all transport will be electric in the future, with the exception of rockets.
Read more: Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
He made the comments via video link to a forum in Russia.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19
Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts
Is it necessary to mask up at home?
Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet
HBD Mohanlal: Some rare & candid pictures of Laletan
Explained: What is ‘white fungus’?
It's confirmed — US doesn't want to buy Greenland
Four upcoming 'Lalettan' movies to look forward to
Royal Family lacks empathy: Prince Harry in new show
A village that sets example of how to break Covid chain