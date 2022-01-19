Elon Musk slams UN, warns about population collapse

Elon Musk slams UN, warns about population collapse

Musk said that if there aren't enough people for Earth, 'then there definitely won't be enough for Mars'

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Jan 19 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 12:52 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has slammed the United Nations (UN) once again, saying that there are "not enough people" in the world and one should be more worried about population collapse.

In a latest tweet, Musk posted, "UN projections are utter nonsense. Just multiply last year's births by life expectancy. Given downward trend in birth rate, that is best case unless reversed."

"We should be much more worried about population collapse," Musk wrote.

Musk said that if there aren't enough people for Earth, "then there definitely won't be enough for Mars."

The SpaceX CEO's theory believes that when an increasingly-elderly global population clashes with declining birth rates around the world in the near future a 'population bomb' would go off.

Musk first broached the topic back in 2017 when Musk replied to a publication saying, "The world's population is accelerating towards collapse, but few seem to notice or care."

Tim Peake, a British astronaut earlier said that Musk's prestigious SpaceX project could accelerate time to help man walk on Mars in just another 20 years or so by 2040.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Elon Musk
Populataion
World news
United Nation

What's Brewing

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Which mask is best at protecting against Covid-19?

Which mask is best at protecting against Covid-19?

Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft

Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft

 