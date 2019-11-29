Facebook, Instagram experience outage on Thanksgiving

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 29 2019, 07:57am ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2019, 07:57am ist
Several users reported issues like not being able to post pictures and videos on their main feeds and an error message saying "Facebook Will Be Back Soon" appeared on log in attempts. (Photo by Reuters)

Facebook Inc's family of apps including Instagram experienced a major outage on Thanksgivings Day, prompting a flurry of tweets on the social media platform.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps, including Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown," Instagram said in a tweet.

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, about 8,000 Facebook users were affected in various parts of the world including the United States and Britain.

Several users reported issues like not being able to post pictures and videos on their main feeds and an error message saying "Facebook Will Be Back Soon" appeared on log in attempts.

Facebook could not immediately be reached for comment.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Facebook
Instagram
Technology
Comments (+)
 