FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

FDA panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Sep 18 2021, 02:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 02:52 ist
A nurse fills a syringe with Pfizer vaccine. Credit: Reuters Photo

An influential federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against Covid-19 to most Americans.

The vote Friday, 61-3, was a blow to the Biden administration's effort to shore up people's protection against the virus amid the highly contagious delta variant.

Also read: Moderna Covid vaccine edges Pfizer in new US research

Over several hours of discussion, members of the Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts voiced frustration that Pfizer had provided little data on safety of extra doses.

And they complained that data provided by Israeli researchers about their booster campaign might not be suitable for predicting the US experience. 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
FDA
United States
Pfizer

