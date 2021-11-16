Felt isolated, humiliated: Azeem Rafiq breaks down in court

Felt isolated, humiliated: Rafiq breaks down in court

Although the county apologised, they said they would take no disciplinary action against any staff -- a decision that was met with disbelief in many quarters

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 16 2021, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 16:32 ist
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq fighting back tears while testifying in front of a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee in London on November 16, 2021 as MPs probe racial harassment at the club. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Yorkshire Cricket Club player Azeem Rafiq broke down on Tuesday as he told a British parliamentary panel of "inhuman" racist treatment at the county team.

Rafiq, a former captain of the England Under-19s of Pakistani descent, says he received sustained racist abuse and had even contemplated suicide while at Yorkshire.

Also Read: Yorkshire cricket team sorry for behaviour toward ex-player

The racism row has shaken English sport, cost Yorkshire the right to host England internationals, seen the club's top brass quit, and embroiled England captain Joe Root.

Rafiq, 30, said he and other players with Asian backgrounds were subjected to comments such as "You lot sit over there", and was insultingly called "Paki".

Also Read: England captain Joe Root demands change after cricket racism row

"I felt isolated, humiliated at times," he said in emotional testimony to the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) panel on Tuesday. "In 2017 we went through a difficult pregnancy and the treatment I received was inhuman."

