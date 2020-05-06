Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower; 7 injured

Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower; 7 injured

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • May 06 2020, 08:28 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 08:28 ist

 Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, Sharjah's government media office said.

Seven people were treated for minor injuries from the fire in the tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area and taken to hospital for treatment, the media office tweeted.

Videos on social media purportedly of the fire showed burning debris falling from a tower engulfed in flames, which local media said was the 48-storey Abbco Tower. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Residents of the tower were evacuated, Sharjah media office said. It did not say whether the cause of the fire was known.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Fire Accident
UAE

What's Brewing

DH Deciphers | Gold demand is down but prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand is down but prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Indian Navy ships to bring back citizens from Maldives

Indian Navy ships to bring back citizens from Maldives

India to see COVID-19 peak by May second week: Study

India to see COVID-19 peak by May second week: Study

Apple to host virtual WWDC 2020 next month

Apple to host virtual WWDC 2020 next month

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

 