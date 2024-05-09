Ali Fazal boards cast of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'

"I am truly thrilled to be a part of Mani Sir's vision for 'Thug Life.' And I can only hope I bring something of significance to this canvas. It's also an honour to work alongside Kamal Haasan sir and share notes with him on this."

"The opportunity to collaborate with two stalwarts of Indian cinema has been humbling. I am deeply grateful to Mani sir for entrusting me with this role and am eager to bring it to life on screen," the "Mirzapur" star said in a statement.

"Thug Life" will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. The music will be composed by AR Rahman.

Fazal was most recently seen in "Fukrey 3" and Vishal Bhardwaj's "Khufiya". He will next star in filmmaker Anurag Basu's "Metro... In Dino", co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma and Fatima Sana Shaikh.