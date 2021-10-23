Former athletics world medalist Quinonez shot dead

Former athletics world medalist Quinonez shot dead

Quinonez, 32, and another person were found dead close to midnight local time

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 23 2021, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 20:40 ist
Ecuador's 2019 200 metres world bronze medallist Alex Quinonez. Credit: AFP Photo

Ecuador's 2019 200 metres world bronze medallist Alex Quinonez who allowed his countrymen to "dream" has been shot dead in the port city of Guayaquil according to the Sports Ministry.

Quinonez, 32, and another person were found dead close to midnight local time, according to local police.

"With great sadness, we confirm the murder of our sportsman Alex Quinonez," the Sports Ministry announced on Twitter.

"We have lost a great sportsman, someone who allowed us to dream, who moved us....he was the greatest sprinter this country produced."

Quinonez -- who was suspended prior to the Tokyo Olympics due to "breach of his whereabouts obligations" -- was also hailed by Ecuador's president Guillermo Lasso.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to his family," he tweeted.

"May he rest in peace. Those who take the lives of Ecuadoreans will not remain unpunished.

"We will act with force."

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Athletics
Gun violence
World news
Ecuador

What's Brewing

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

How you can make your social media a happier place

How you can make your social media a happier place

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

 