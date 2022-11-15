G20 Summit Live: Leaders arrive at main venue in Bali as Summit opens

The annual G20 Summit opened in Bali on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates!
PM Modi, US President Joe Biden interact during the G20 Summit in Bali
PM Modi holds brief discussion at the start of G20 Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron
The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).
Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.
On the sidelines of the summit, Modi has bilateral meetings scheduled for Wednesday with Indonesian President Widodo, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
The list declared so far by Delhi does not mention Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom Modi has not met face to face since the Galwan Valley clash between the troops from both sides in 2020.
After the meeting in Indonesia, India will take over the Group of 20 presidency for one year.
The annual G20 Summit opened on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
