German police detain 11 from alleged child sex abuse ring

German police detain 11 for alleged child sex abuse

AP
AP, Berlin,
  • Jun 06 2020, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 23:48 ist

German police have detained 11 people suspected of involvement in the sexual abuse of at least three children, officials said Saturday.

Prosecutors said the group used sophisticated technology to encrypt their communication, and that police secured hundreds of terabytes of video footage during raids in the western city of Muenster.

The main suspect, a 27-year-old computer technician whose name wasn't released due to privacy rules, has two previous convictions for distributing images of child sex abuse, officials said. The victims include his partner's 10-year-old son, a 5-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Judges ordered seven of the suspects, including the computer technician and his 45-year-old mother, held in jail pending further investigation. 

