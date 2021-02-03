GSK, CureVac ally eyes vaccine against multiple strains

GSK, CureVac partnership eyes Covid-19 vaccine against multiple variants

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the partners said they were targeting a possible launch in 2022

Reuters
  • Feb 03 2021, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 13:35 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo
Highlights: 
150 mln eur deal to develop next-generation vaccines
GSK to also help produce 100 mln doses of CureVac's vaccine
GSK has suffered setbacks in Covid-19 vaccine development

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop next-generation vaccines against Covid-19 that target several variants in one product.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the partners said they were targeting a possible launch in 2022.

GSK, which holds a stake in CureVac, will also support the production of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation Covid-19 vaccine candidate in 2021, they said.

For GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker by sales, it marks a fresh attempt to play a relevant role in fighting the pandemic after a Covid-19 alliance with Sanofi was hobbled by development delays and after a similar collaboration with China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals was ended.

($1 = 0.8308 euros)

