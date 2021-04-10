Gun salutes to mark Prince Philip's death

Gun salutes to mark Prince Philip's death

Authorities are encouraging people to watch the gun salutes online or on television

AP
AP, London,
  • Apr 10 2021, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 14:35 ist
Prince Philip died Friday at age 99. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gun salutes marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea.

The UK defence ministry said batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as Gibraltar and from Royal Navy warships.

Read more: Australia mourns Prince Philip

Gun salutes also marked the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965.

Authorities are encouraging to watch the gun salutes online or on television from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Philip died Friday at age 99.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prince Philip
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

IPL 2021 | DC vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | DC vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

 