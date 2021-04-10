Gun salutes to mark Prince Philip's death

Gun salutes marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea.

The UK defence ministry said batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as Gibraltar and from Royal Navy warships.

Gun salutes also marked the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965.

Authorities are encouraging to watch the gun salutes online or on television from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Philip died Friday at age 99.