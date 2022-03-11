Home for disabled near Kharkiv reportedly hit by Russian strikes

A care home for disabled people near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine was hit by Russian air strikes, a local official said Friday, without confirming casualty figures.

"The enemy today hit a specialised establishment for disabled people near Oskil," regional official Oleg Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

There were 330 people in the building at the time of the attack, he said, including 10 who required wheelchairs and 50 with reduced mobility.

He added that 63 had since been evacuated, without giving details on the others.

"The Russians have again carried out a brutal attack against civilians," said Sinegubov. "It is a war crime against civilians."

