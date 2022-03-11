Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Home for disabled near Kharkiv reportedly hit by Russian strikes

The enemy today hit a specialised establishment for disabled people near Oskil, regional official Oleg Sinegubov wrote on Telegram

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 11 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 16:33 ist
There were reportedly 330 people in the building at the time of the attack. Credit: AP Photo/Representative image

A care home for disabled people near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine was hit by Russian air strikes, a local official said Friday, without confirming casualty figures.

"The enemy today hit a specialised establishment for disabled people near Oskil," regional official Oleg Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

There were 330 people in the building at the time of the attack, he said, including 10 who required wheelchairs and 50 with reduced mobility.

He added that 63 had since been evacuated, without giving details on the others.

"The Russians have again carried out a brutal attack against civilians," said Sinegubov. "It is a war crime against civilians."

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

 