Houston rally against Modi; mosques as pick-up spots

With the 'Howdy Modi!' event all set to stage in Texas, Houston on Sunday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking, several anti-Modi and separatist groups are planning to protest at various locations there, according to reports.

Pro-India activists on social media claim that scores of protestors are being bussed in by organisers from mosques and Islamic centres in the region to rally against Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

There are a total of 17 pick-up points, with 16 of them next to mosques or Islamic centres.

"See how this works yet? Mosques are not simple places of worship. They are places of co-ordination & control," tweeted Katie Hopkins, an English media personality. 

There were mixed reactions pouring in regarding the protest and the locations picked for it.

 

The Houston Police, the FBI, US Secret Service, and immigration authorities were tagged and mentioned in various tweets to point out that a place of worship is used to propogate a political agenda, and to expose the purported civil liberties and human rights abuse.

They also pointed out the similarity between the protest that took place in London against PM Modi when Article 370 was abrogated scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US on September 22 and will address the Indian-American community in Houston, for the UN General Assembly session. 

READ: Howdy, Modi! All you know need to know about the event

"Howdy, Modi!", the Indian-American community summit, will be hosted by the Texas India Forum, the Houston-based non-profit which is expected to bring together tens of thousands of people, according to a press release.

