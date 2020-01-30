Ikea closes all stores in China over coronavirus

The decision to close all of its 30 stores follows an announcement from world's biggest furniture retailer on Wednesday that it was closing around half of its stores and shortening the opening hours. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sweden's IKEA said on Thursday that it has temporarily closed all its stores in China because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The decision to close all of its 30 stores follows an announcement from world's biggest furniture retailer on Wednesday that it was closing around half of its stores and shortening the opening hours.

The total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in China has risen by 38 to 170 as of Wednesday, as the number of infected patients rose by more than 1,700. 

