India 'disturbed' by verdict against Myanmar's Suu Kyi

India 'disturbed' by verdict against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Reuters
Reuters,
  Dec 07 2021, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 15:56 ist
Aung San Suu Kyi. Credit: AFP Photo

India said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by Myanmar's conviction of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and called for the rule of law and democratic processes to be upheld.

"We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement. 

