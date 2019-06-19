'India, US natural allies, could face any challenge'

The US and India are "natural allies" and share common interests and genuine friendship, America's envoy to New Delhi Ken Juster has said, underlining that the two countries could face any challenge with the strong people-to-people relations.

The US envoy was speaking at the 20th annual gala of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) held here last Saturday to celebrate its accomplishments for facilitating trade between the US and India and to honour outstanding contributions of the Indian community members.

Juster highlighted bilateral trade and challenges that India is facing -- like managing the rise of China, countering terrorism, promoting economic growth and modernising its military.

He described the relationship as one of the natural allies and said the two countries could face any challenge with the strong people-to-people relations shared between the two nations.

“Diplomacy, it is said, has no eternal friends, only eternal issues. That may be the case for other countries but in my 20 years of experience, the US and India share common interests and genuine friendship,” Ambassador Juster said.

The event was attended by Houston's business leaders, elected federal and local officials, Consul General of India Anupam Ray and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

As a member of the trade delegation led by Mayor Turner to India in 2018, Chamber President Swapan Dhairyawan highlighted the considerable bilateral trade contacts derived from the visit and the “durable friendships and strong economic impact” the mission would have in the Mayor’s Office, Greater Houston Partnership, Houston First, NASA, Houston Airport System and Station Houston.

Consul General Ray appreciated the friendship between India and the US and said it was not “a transactional one but one based on trust.”

Twenty years from now, India, he said will be known as “a rich and powerful country, but should also be known as a kind, gentle and tolerant nation.”

IACCGH founder and executive director Jagdip Ahluwalia spoke of the chamber’s efforts in helping Houston and India discovering business opportunities.

The chamber is also about local job creation, investment in the local economy, connecting small and medium enterprises; professionals and businesses to global corporations, he said.

Several prominent Indian community members were awarded for outstanding work in different fields.

In a tribute to nurses, who form an integral part of the healthcare system, the Chamber presented the Trailblazers Award for Women in Nursing to Moani Thomas, a nurse who arrived on American shores 50 years ago and paved the way for many others.

Indian Nursing Association, president Accamma Kellel accepted the award from Ambassador Juster on behalf of the organisation.

Lifetime achievement award was presented to former Harris county Judge Ed Emmett and Durga Agrawal. Sugar Land Council member Himesh Gandhi was honoured with the Rising Star Award while the Business of the Year Award went to Hilton Americas, Houston.

The evening gala had an enriching entertainment -- national anthem by Serene Kaggal and Eesha Dhairyawan, a Bollywood hip-hop group dance and a solo by a young aspiring singer, Ishya Kachru, who sang a complex mashup song.