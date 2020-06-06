Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

Indonesia reported on Saturday its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 993 new cases, taking its total number to 30,514, a health ministry official said.
The official, Achmad Yurianto, reported 31 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths in Indonesia to 1,801.
COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths
China accords highest level of protection to pangolins
India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851
WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments
5 y/o black boy's death sparks racism protest in Brazil
Understanding the neuroscience of compassion
Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination
BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch
'Indian, Chinese officials continue to engage in talks'