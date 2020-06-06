Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 06 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 16:25 ist
Medical workers wearing protective gear take a sample from a person to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a traditional market in Denpasar, Indonesia. Credit: AFP Photo

Indonesia reported on Saturday its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 993 new cases, taking its total number to 30,514, a health ministry official said.

The official, Achmad Yurianto, reported 31 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths in Indonesia to 1,801.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

Coronavirus
COVID-19

