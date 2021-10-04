Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul blast

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul blast

Reuters
Reuters,
  Oct 04 2021, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 22:27 ist
A Taliban fighter stands guard outside the entrance of a hospital where the victims of an explosion are to be brought, in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for an explosion in Kabul the previous day, the group's Amaq news agency said on Telegram.

A blast killed several civilians at a mosque in the Afghan capital where people were holding prayers for the mother of the Taliban's spokesperson, officials in the movement had said.

