Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul blast

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for an explosion in Kabul the previous day, the group's Amaq news agency said on Telegram.
A blast killed several civilians at a mosque in the Afghan capital where people were holding prayers for the mother of the Taliban's spokesperson, officials in the movement had said.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India
Indian shop workers win the right to a chair
Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'
Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé
‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna
Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report