Israel intercepts 'small aircraft' over Gaza

The Israeli army said Saturday it had "intercepted a small aircraft over the Gaza Strip", where witnesses told AFP they heard "explosions" near the border.
The army stressed it was not rocket or other fire that posed a threat to Israelis. "It was not a projectile launch. Full routine continues on the Israeli home front," it said in a statement.
