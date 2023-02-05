Israel intercepts 'small aircraft' over Gaza

Israel intercepts 'small aircraft' over Gaza

The army stressed it was not rocket or other fire that posed a threat to Israelis

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Feb 05 2023, 03:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 03:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Israeli army said Saturday it had "intercepted a small aircraft over the Gaza Strip", where witnesses told AFP they heard "explosions" near the border.

The army stressed it was not rocket or other fire that posed a threat to Israelis. "It was not a projectile launch. Full routine continues on the Israeli home front," it said in a statement.

Israel
Gaza
World news

