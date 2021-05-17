Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: IDF says it struck homes of nine Hamas Commanders in Gaza

World concern deepened with an Israeli air strike in Gaza that destroyed several homes on Sunday and which Palestinian health officials said killed 42 people, including 10 children, and persistent rocket attacks on Israeli towns. Stay tuned for live updates.
After years of quiet, Israeli-Palestinian conflict exploded. Why now?
Twenty-seven days before the first rocket was fired from Gaza this week, a squad of Israeli police officers entered the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, brushed the Palestinian attendants aside and strode across its vast limestone courtyard. Then they cut the cables to the loudspeakers that broadcast prayers to the faithful from four medieval minarets.
Israeli Defense Forces say they struck the homes of nine Hamas Commanders in the Gaza Strip
The Israeli Defense Forces issued a statement to say that nine additional residences belonging to high ranking commanders in the Hamas terror organization that were used as terror infrastructure were struck.
"The residences that were struck were used as terror infrastructure. Some of the residences were used to store weapons," the statement read.
The statement mentioned the residences it struck. "Among the Hamas terror organization commander's residences that were struck: the residence of the Beit Hanoun battalion commander, the residence of the Beit Hanoun company commander, the residence of a company commander in the Sabara battalion in the city of Gaza and the residence of a company commander in the Shati battalion."
"In addition, the IDF struck military infrastructure used for command and control in the house of a Hamas terror organization operative responsible for military intelligence in Shejaiya. At this time, the IDF continues to strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip," the statement further added
Top general says Israeli Defense Forces will continue to try killing Hamas senior leaders
Israel says attack on Gaza tunnels caused civilian houses to collapse
The Israeli military said that an attack on a militant tunnel system in Gaza on Sunday had caused civilian houses to collapse, causing unintended civilian casualities. Aircraft struck at a tunnel system used by the Islamist militant group Hamas under a road in Gaza City, the military said in a statement.
Israel-Gaza fighting enters its second week
Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group faced mounting international calls for a ceasefire in hostilities that entered their second week on Monday with no end in sight.
Immediate de-escalation need of the hour: India on escalating tensions between Israel and Gaza
Amid escalating tensions between Gaza and Israel, India on Sunday urged "both sides" to show extreme restraint and refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status-quo, underlining that “immediate de-escalation" is the need of the hour.
Israeli PM says Gaza building housing media 'legitimate target'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended the strike on the Gaza tower that housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera bureaus, alleging it also hosted a Palestinian "terrorist" intelligence office.
