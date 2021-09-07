Israel strikes Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks

Israel strikes Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks

Blaming Hamas for the balloons, the Israeli army said it had targeted locations belonging to the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 07 2021, 06:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 06:47 ist
Witnesses said that the army had also fired artillery at the north of Gaza. Credit: iStock Images/Representative image

Israel launched airstrikes against Gaza on Monday night, the army said, retaliating after incendiary balloons launched from the blockaded Palestinian enclave had started fires.

Blaming Hamas for the balloons, the Israeli army said it had targeted locations belonging to the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip.

"Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing workshop, as well as a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis," the Israeli army said in a statement.

"The strikes were in response to Hamas launching incendiary balloons into Israeli territory," the statement added.

Witnesses said that the army had also fired artillery at the north of Gaza.

According to medical sources in the Palestinian enclave, no one was killed.

Earlier in the day, Israeli firefighters had said that incendiary balloons had caused three bushfires at sites close to the Gaza Strip.

Launching the makeshift devices is a common tactic of militants in Gaza, which Israel has blockaded for nearly 15 years.

Israel frequently responds with airstrikes.

Monday's strikes come after six Palestinians broke out of an Israeli prison earlier in the day through a tunnel, triggering a massive manhunt.

Hamas and Israel fought a devastating 11-day conflict in May, the worst between the two sides in years.

Though it ended with an Egypt-brokered ceasefire and a pledge for Qatari aid to ease poverty in the Palestinian enclave, incendiary balloons and occasional border clashes have continued in the months since.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Israel
Gaza Strip
World news

What's Brewing

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

Cubbon Park murals tell the story of city’s open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell the story of city’s open wells

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

Education: Policy and politics

Education: Policy and politics

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

Bumrah hails 'positive' team after iconic Test win

Bumrah hails 'positive' team after iconic Test win

Similarities between Covid-19 & Nipah virus symptoms

Similarities between Covid-19 & Nipah virus symptoms

 