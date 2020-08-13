Israel strikes Hamas militant sites in Gaza Strip

Israel strikes Gaza militant sites after incendiary balloons

AP
AP, Gaza City,
  • Aug 13 2020, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 16:32 ist

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas militant sites in the Gaza Strip early Thursday in response to continued launches of explosives-laden balloons from the Palestinian territory into Israel.

The military said its targets included a compound used by Hamas' naval force and underground infrastructure and observation posts. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and numerous smaller flareups since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007.

The enemies have largely observed an unofficial truce in recent months, but recent days have seen a resurgence of the incendiary balloons militants have sent from Gaza that have set off heavy fires in neighbouring Jewish agricultural lands.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all fire out of the coastal enclave. As part of its reprisal, Israel also announced it would halt the import of fuel into the Gaza Strip and reduce the fishing area off the Gaza coast. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hamas
Israel
Gaza Strip
Palestine

What's Brewing

Sridevi wasn't the first choice for Sadma

Sridevi wasn't the first choice for Sadma

Scientists use AI to identify Covid-19 drug candidates

Scientists use AI to identify Covid-19 drug candidates

To help the world’s poor, put money on their phones

To help the world’s poor, put money on their phones

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

The Lead: How Kashmiri Wazwans are tackling Covid-19

The Lead: How Kashmiri Wazwans are tackling Covid-19

 