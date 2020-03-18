Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths, highest one-day toll of any nation

Italy: 475 new coronavirus deaths, highest one-day toll

AFP
AFP,
  Mar 18 2020
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 23:31pm ist
A woman wearing a protective mask waits to donate blood after appeals from hospitals and the Italian government for blood donations to help treat coronavirus patients, at an Italian Red Cross centre, in Rome, Italy. (REUTERS Photo)

 Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of any nation since the first case was detected in China late last year.

Total deaths in Italy have reached 2,978, more than half of all the cases recorded outside China, while the number of infections stood at 35,713.

The previous record high of 368 deaths was also recorded in Italy, on Sunday.

Italy, a nation of 60 million, has now recorded 34.2 percent of all the deaths officially attributed to COVID-19 across the world.

The rates within Italy itself remained stable, with two-thirds of the deaths -- 1,959 in all -- reported in the northern Lombardy region around Milan, the Italian financial and fashion capital.

The neighbouring Emilia-Romagna region of Bologna has suffered a total of 458 fatalities, and Turin's Piedmont region has had 154 deaths.

Rome's Lazio region has a toll of 32 deaths and 724 infections.

