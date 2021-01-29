Italy to get 20% fewer Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

Italy to get 20% fewer Moderna Covid-19 vaccines in week starting February 7

Italy is also grappling with delays in vaccine deliveries by the US firm Pfizer

Reuters
Reuters, Milan,
  • Jan 29 2021, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 17:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US pharmaceutical company Moderna will deliver 20% fewer vaccines to Italy than promised in the week starting on February 7, Italy's special commissioner for Covid-19 said on Friday.

"Minutes ago, Moderna told us about the cut in the distribution of its vaccines. In the week beginning February 7, only 132,000 doses will arrive, 20% less than agreed," Domenico Arcuri said.

Italy, the country with the second-highest toll of Covid-19 deaths in Europe after Britain, is also grappling with delays in vaccine deliveries by the US firm Pfizer, to which Rome has already sent a formal warning letter.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"As of today, we are missing 3,00,000 vaccine doses. Every day there is worse news than the day before. Vaccines are not soft drinks or snacks, they are the only antidote to the dark night that has lasted a year," Arcuri told a news conference.

He said the decisions on deliveries were being taken unilaterally and without notice.

Italy has also asked the European Commission to take action against Pfizer, which has said it is slowing supplies to Europe temporarily in order to make changes that will allow it to boost output.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Italy
Coronavirus vaccine
Moderna

What's Brewing

Watch Live | DH 21 to watch out for in 2021

Watch Live | DH 21 to watch out for in 2021

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

 