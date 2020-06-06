Jair Bolsonaro calls WHO 'political,' threatens Brazil exit

President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday unless it stops being a "partisan political organization."
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
In comments to journalists broadcast on CNN Brasil, Bolsonaro also said hydroxychloroquine "is back" after "sham" studies regarding its efficacy were retracted.
Bolsonaro has touted the drug as a treatment for the novel coronavirus despite a lack of scientific evidence about its effectiveness.
Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking
African hoopsters reveal Bengaluru's ugly face
COVID-19 fear prevails, few keen to venture out: Survey
COVID-19: Experts feel too early to allow malls to open
India, China to hold Lt General-level talks today
India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851