Japan health minister says Okinawa vaccine contaminants likely from needle stick

Japanese health minister Norihisa Tamura told reporters on Tuesday it was highly likely that foreign matter found in Covid-19 vaccines in Okinawa were caused when needles where stuck into the vials.
Moderna Inc vaccines used in the southern prefecture of Okinawa were temporarily halted on Sunday after foreign materials were discovered in vials and syringes.
The health ministry later said the cases may have been due to needles being incorrectly inserted into vials, breaking off bits of the rubber stopper.
