'Okinawa vaccine contaminants likely from needle stick'

Japan health minister says Okinawa vaccine contaminants likely from needle stick

Moderna vaccines used in the southern prefecture of Okinawa were temporarily halted on Sunday

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Aug 31 2021, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 09:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japanese health minister Norihisa Tamura told reporters on Tuesday it was highly likely that foreign matter found in Covid-19 vaccines in Okinawa were caused when needles where stuck into the vials.

Moderna Inc vaccines used in the southern prefecture of Okinawa were temporarily halted on Sunday after foreign materials were discovered in vials and syringes.

The health ministry later said the cases may have been due to needles being incorrectly inserted into vials, breaking off bits of the rubber stopper. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Moderna
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Japan
World news

What's Brewing

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

DH Toon | 'Break farmers' heads for PM's Sabka Prayas?'

DH Toon | 'Break farmers' heads for PM's Sabka Prayas?'

Excited fans return to US Open but confront long lines

Excited fans return to US Open but confront long lines

India cross their best medal haul at Paralympics

India cross their best medal haul at Paralympics

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

 