Japan to lift lockdown in Tokyo by next week: PM

Japan may lift Tokyo state of emergency as early as next week: PM

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • May 21 2020, 15:44 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 15:44 ist

 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday said that it was possible that a state of emergency in Tokyo and its surrounding regions could end as early as next week if the number of coronavirus infections continues to decrease.

"The state of emergency will continue in Tokyo, Hokkaido and other regions. We will meet with experts (on Monday) to update the situation on infections," Abe told reporters after ending the state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"If the current situation continues, it is possible that the state of emergency could be lifted in those areas."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Japan
Shinzo Abe
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 