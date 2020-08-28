Japan PM Abe to resign over health problems: Reports

Japan PM Abe to resign over health problems: Local media

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 28 2020, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 11:11 ist
Shinzo Abe. Credit: AFP

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to announce his resignation over health issues, local media reported Friday hours before he is due to address a press conference.

"Abe intends to resign as his illness has worsened and he worries it will cause trouble" in leading the country, national broadcaster NHK said, without citing a source.

Speculation about the prime minister's health has been swirling for weeks but reached fever pitch in recent days after he made two separate trips to hospital for unspecified medical checks.

Japan
Shinzo Abe

