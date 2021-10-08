Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Indian PM Narendra Modi hold first talks by phone

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks by telephone on Friday, their first since Kishida took over as Japan's leader this month, Kyodo News reported.
Kishida also held telephone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, local media reported earlier.
