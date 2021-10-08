Japan PM Kishida, Modi hold first talks by phone

Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Indian PM Narendra Modi hold first talks by phone

Kishida also held telephone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Oct 08 2021, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 15:08 ist
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida (left) and Indian PM Narendra Modi. Credit: AP/PTI and PTI photos

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks by telephone on Friday, their first since Kishida took over as Japan's leader this month, Kyodo News reported.

Kishida also held telephone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, local media reported earlier.

Fumio Kishida
Narendra Modi
India
Japan

