Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge beats world mark at Berlin Marathon

Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge has beaten his own world marathon record by half a minute, running 2hrs 01mins 09sec in Berlin on Sunday.
At the halfway point in the race, Kipchoge looked set to become the first runner to officially break the elusive two-hour mark, but despite slowing slightly he held on to best his own record from Berlin in 2018 of 2:01:39.
