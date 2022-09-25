Kenyan Kipchoge beats world mark at Berlin Marathon

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge beats world mark at Berlin Marathon

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 25 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 16:17 ist
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the Berlin Marathon race on September 25. Credit: AFP Photo

Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge has beaten his own world marathon record by half a minute, running 2hrs 01mins 09sec in Berlin on Sunday.

At the halfway point in the race, Kipchoge looked set to become the first runner to officially break the elusive two-hour mark, but despite slowing slightly he held on to best his own record from Berlin in 2018 of 2:01:39.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kenya
World news
Marathon

What's Brewing

The cost of hosting a FIFA World Cup

The cost of hosting a FIFA World Cup

Savour the twist in the tale

Savour the twist in the tale

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

Bhasha badshahs

Bhasha badshahs

Better than all treasures that in books are found...

Better than all treasures that in books are found...

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada

Race to Redemption

Race to Redemption

France's airport shut after plane skids into lake

France's airport shut after plane skids into lake

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

 