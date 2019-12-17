Kuwait announces new government

Kuwait formed a new government on Tuesday, a month after the previous one resigned due to a row between ruling family members and parliament, state news agency KUNA reported.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid al-Sabah is announced to be the Prime Minister. A former Foreign Minister, he was appointed by Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah days after the government resigned.

The resignation came after lawmakers sought a no-confidence vote against the interior minister, as a dispute between senior officials- including the interior and defence ministers, over alleged mishandling of public funds, went public.

Caretaker premier Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah was initially nominated to form the new cabinet, but he turned down the offer citing a media campaign against him.

Kuwait, an ally of the United States, has the most open political system in the Gulf Arab region, with a parliament wielding power to pass legislation and question ministers.